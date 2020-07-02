Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade better known as Esther on Thursday took to social media to break the internet as she shared some new sultry pictures.

The reality star was clothed in a polka-dot swimwear and red lipstick and captioned the photo; ”Evolve: to change or develop slowly often into a better, more complex, or more advanced state: to develop by a process of #evolution”.

Esther is a Lagos-based lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21.

See more photos;

Esther during the BBNaija reunion show recently declared that she likes Frodd and she even like him more outside the house but she asked him to properly ask her out if he wants to date her.

In her words:

“I liked Frodd. I even liked him more outside the house. He grew on me”

“Another thing that made me argue with Frodd a lot is that he complains a lot about things”

Esther: If you want to date me, properly ask me to be your girlfriend Frodd: It happened on the 36th floor…in Dubai. We were supposed to have a dinner and Esther came out looking so simple.#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/eapYkxreaz — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 1, 2020

