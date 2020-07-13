Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia in a recent statement has issued warnings to scriptwriters in the country as she told them to stay away from her as much as possible.
Etinosa made this funny remark in a video she posted on her Instagram page that the whole crew have been stressed over the script given to them, She wrote on her Instagram page
“Nollywood scriptwriters AVOID ME!!!
We trek round the village dey find Udala Tree yesterday because the writer @ovi_says put for the script say the thing happen under tree. I nearly cry. See tears
Even my beautiful momma @owantaflorence says “Avoid us” we no get joy yesterday
Shout out to all writers, we are doing great
KANEBI MOVIE
View this post on Instagram
Nollywood scriptwriters AVOID ME!!!😂😂😂😂😂 We trek round the village dey find Udala Tree yesterday because the writer @ovi_says put for the script say the thing happen under tree. I nearly cry. See tears😭😭😭 Even my beautiful momma @owantaflorence says "Avoid us" 😂 we no get joy yesterday 😂😂😂😂 Shout out to all writers, we are doing great ❤️❤️❤️ KANEBI MOVIE
HOT NOW
- Pregnant British YouTube star, Nicole Thea dies along with unborn son
- Check out lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’
- I love decent women, all my wives were virgins when I married them -Ned Nwoko (Full Interview)
Discussion about this post