Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia in a recent statement has issued warnings to scriptwriters in the country as she told them to stay away from her as much as possible.

Etinosa made this funny remark in a video she posted on her Instagram page that the whole crew have been stressed over the script given to them, She wrote on her Instagram page

“Nollywood scriptwriters AVOID ME!!!

We trek round the village dey find Udala Tree yesterday because the writer @ovi_says put for the script say the thing happen under tree. I nearly cry. See tears

Even my beautiful momma @owantaflorence says “Avoid us” we no get joy yesterday

Shout out to all writers, we are doing great

KANEBI MOVIE

