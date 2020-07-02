Literally, Chika Lann is shutting down the internet as she shares revealing photos.

The Ex-international model turned Filmmaker took to social media to share a few revealing images of her splendid body and Nigerians never stopped talking.

One of the photos she shared captioned: “Use me, I am yours. Don’t give me back to myself. Take me to hell…Sugar boy!”

Here are some of the photos she released on her social media;

Some hours after sharing these photos, she’s come out to stand firmly by her actions saying, “A woman’s body is an artwork”.

“I am not the sweet Daisy, white and pure. Am a Rose: with the sweet smell for the right people. The thorns that draw blood if you do not know how to handle me. I am of the dark, the serpentine, and the erotic blues when it comes to my sensuality.”

Since she shared the photos, criticism has not stopped to follow her. While a few of her followers adored her pictures, most others condemned it and continue to show their disappointments.

Surprisingly, the unconcerned Chika shared another daring photo telling fans to unfollow her if they are not comfortable with what she posts. She said in her words:

“My body is a celebration of humanness.” “I can’t cage it for the comfort of others.” So if you don’t like what you see, just take a chill pill and close your eyes, or better still, UNFOLLOW. Mai Oui! I play when I want to play, I get dirty when I want to get dirty. Ce ma vie! I am here to show myself and move on to the next stage before my next birth. So like me, hate me, I don’t care. I live in my own planet. #unapologetic #wildfeminine #femmefatale ”

