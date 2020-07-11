A photo of exposed bread loaves in a tricycle has since gone viral online.

Twitter user, @OndoFirstBorn, recently brought to light what many described as one of the many unhygienic ways that bread is handled by both bakers and sellers.

In the photo which he shared on Twitter, several loaves of bread are seen in a pile inside a tricycle popularly known as Keke.

However, what makes the photo disturbing is the fact that most of the loaves are not packaged in nylon or even paper bag but kept bare and exposed to any bacterial or dirt.

@OndoFirstBorn shared the photos and wrote: “Dear fellow Nigerians, please stay safe out there.”

See post below:

Dear fellow Nigerians, please stay safe out there. 😩🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/mrLz1ygpFY — Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) July 4, 2020

The post which has over 2,000 retweets, garnered several reactions from Nigerians online, some of whom shared personal experiences and reasons they stopped purchasing bread from the streets and certain bakeries.

See comments below:

Do you know that if you walk up to that Keke guy and demand to know why he is transporting those breads like that,80% of people there will ask how that your business. You will be called over Sabi. Holy nwaje! Won't you go where u are going? We are actually our problems. — BLACK gOD (@NaijaBlackgod) July 4, 2020

Na God dey save person bruh 😂 — THE NAME IS VILLLA… EDDYVILLA (@YUNG_EDDYVILLA) July 4, 2020

Unsliced bread have actually been through hell, from leaving them open without nylon which allows flies to perch on them, to the seller cleaning them with black dirty foam before putting them inside nylon. Smh — Kindly Follow Back (@Naijadailyfeedx) July 4, 2020

Imagine !!!putting people’s health in danger — Olomoge_ondo (@OlomogeOndo) July 4, 2020

If you enter the bakery and see how those boys treat your lovely bread … You will come back to delete your tweet — Ex-Agbero🚌🎓🇳🇬🇹🇭🇯🇵✈️🚅🙏🙌 (@NationGara) July 5, 2020

– Why would you even do this? Why? Sigh. — – Bop Boy 🧔🏾 (@Ayowolede) July 5, 2020

Imagine this. Naija which way — Godwin Douglas (@Godylord111) July 5, 2020

How wonderfully God created some of us with brain so as to know what is wrong from what is right and some of us decided to recreated ourselves without no brains.. Such is this man. — Lekan Adeola (@LekanAdeola2) July 6, 2020

Reason why you should only buy bread from a bakery or of you must get from a vendor then buy bread that must be prepacked b4 delivery. — mercie 🆖🇳🇬 (@mercie_jates) July 6, 2020

HOT NOW