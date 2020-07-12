Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams has taken to Instagram to gushed about her son Khalid as he clocks 18.

Fathia Williams wrote, “Happiest 18th Birthday My Joy, Mummy’s baby boo, The entire love of my life, My dance tutor and My special advicer. I’ve got unending love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection, and endless care for you my son.

There’s nothing more exciting and satisfying to have seen you grow and turn into such an amazing person. May God Keep you and your siblings safe for me and grant you all ur heart desires okomi. I will forever b there for you to make you smile everyday of ur life. Grow in more wisdom,knowledge and understanding my son. I Love You So Much Baby @thekhalid__.”

Following the post, the actress surprised her son with a small birthday party in their home, they had so much fun that she even carried him while dancing.

Head of Royal Hugs surprises shared photos from it with the caption “On my 18th birthday, I got nothing o…this new generation are realllllllllllly enjoying…So a call from @faithiawilliams to give her son a Royal Hug… she wanted a mini decoration, and a Royal Hugs…Happy birthday, long life in good health, 18 looks good on you, enjoy your day, thank you so much @trendycakeaffairs for the cake”

