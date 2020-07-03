Nigerian political critic and author, Reno Omokri on Friday dropped another of his numerous nuggets where he wrote about fashion.

According to Reno Omokri, he stressed that fashion is only an illusion and that a style remains fashionable as long as celebrities are wearing it.

He added that once an individual buys it, it stops being fashion and becomes old fashion. Reno Omokri stated that the only fashion must have is money.

“Dont be fooled. There‘s nothing like a fashion must have. Fashion is an illusion. Fashion is only fashion as long as celebrities are wearing it. The day you buy it, it stops being fashion and becomes old fashion. The only fashion must have is money,” he said.

