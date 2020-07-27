Nollywood actress and mother of one Regina Daniels shared a new photo of her and her husband as they step out together.
Truth be told, Regina Daniels remains one of the finest actresses in the industry as she dressed in a beautiful floral play suit.
The ‘Forever 16’ actress looked so stunning that we can well say that this is a case of the dress matching the wearer.
The photos were posted along with the emoji 🥰🥰, that means that she is “in love”.
Following the pictures, reactions started to flow in, with many applauding her beauty.
Nollywood movie maker and actress, Omoni Oboli, said: “But why are you so fineeeee 😍😍😍 see person wey just born”.
TiannahplaceEmpire wrote: Sexiest mumm, while Funnytoheeb said: hottie.
