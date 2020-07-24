Ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has dumped Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and moved back to the opposition and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Mai Malla Buni, disclosed this after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although Dogara declined to speak after the meeting, Mai Buni told journalists that the former Speaker “is now a member of APC.

HOT NOW