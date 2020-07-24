Typical of almost all last borns, Emmanuella the last born of one Nigerian household as expressed her frustration over some house chores accorded to her and she has served the household a letter or better still, a quit notice showing how fed up she is with the chores.

A Nigerian lady identified as Mirabelle has shared the notice her youngest sister served the family, stating her new house duties.

Emmanuella, the lastborn in the family, was frustrated over her daily house duties so she printed a list for the family, where she clearly stated the new roles she will play in the house and the ones she has chosen to neglect.

According to Emmanuella, being a lastborn is not a curse, so she should not be forced to do things for family members who can actually carry out the tasks themselves.

“My chores in this house are becoming too much. It is not a curse to be the last born. A simple task like plugging in torch you use everyday, you don’t do”, she wrote.

See her notice below;

HOT NOW