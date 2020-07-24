Armed Fulani herdsmen strike Doka Avong Village in Kaduna State leaving at least six people dead, making it the fourth attack in less than five days on predominantly Christian farming villages in Southern Kaduna which has ultimately claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

According to reports, the herdsmen hacked unarmed men, women, and children to death with the cutlass while many other natives have been reported missing.

Many of the houses were also burnt down in the attack. Some of those who survived the attack are in critical condition battling for their lives at the Idon General Hospital.

