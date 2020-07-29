Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has reacted after she was called out for criticizing doctor Stella Imanuel who said that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19.

To double down on why she refused to support the doctor, Georgina Onuoha shared a video that shows Immanuel at her church preaching what CNN takes to be a conspiracy theory. See the video below.

She wrote: “Demond sperm, Alien DNA. Astral Sex ? Please add your own theory because, at this point, I have nothing but empathy for her. She needs help. Yes, some doctors do go crazy from stress, work, and a whole lot. Medicine is one field of study you never graduate college from because of continuous study and tons of work. As yes practicing medicine here in America can be a Kilimanjaro hill to climb because of the enormous pressure, procedures, policies, laws, trial lawyers, and a host of others they have to deal with. Practicing medicine in America is not for the faint of heart and I have tremendous respect for all clinicians.

So I have no doubt she’s lost it.

Lord have mercy.

We are on a trip here buckle up.

If a doctor or clinician begins to mingle extraterrestrial into her clinical work , please run. We have so many names for it in psychiatry.

I wish her well because something ain’t right with her”.

