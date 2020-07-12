What sheer wickedness! the Enugu state police have arrested a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Opoku,for allegedly pouring hot water on his wife’s breast.

The story was shared online by a women-based non-profit organization. WomenAids Collective WACOL. it was narrated how the nursing mother with a three-month-old baby, was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Opoku after she asked him for money to purchase some food items. The group said Mr Opoku has been arrested and will be charged to court on Monday, July 14 while the injured wife has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

On the 9th day of July 2020, a good Samaritan reported to WACOL that one Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, a Ghanaian who lives in Nigeria has been torturing and abusing his wife Mrs. K.

WACOL quickly reached out to the victim who is a mother of two boys.

The victim narrated to WACOL that Mr. Emmanuel Opoku was in the habit of physically and verbally abusing her, denying her and the children necessities and always torturing her unprovoked.

The recent incident happened when she asked him for money to prepare food for the family, he blatantly refused and while she was making pap for the 3 months old baby, he proceeded to pour the hot water on her breast.

Mrs. K has been in excruciating pain, she stated that whenever she tries to breastfeed the baby her breast will start bleeding profusely.

After her counselling session with the WACOL legal team, a complaint was filed and the team forwarded a petition to the Police Area Commander to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest of Mr. Emmanuel Opoku.

On receipt of the petition, the Area Commander promptly issued a warrant of arrest against the perpetrator.

The arrest has been effected and Mr. Emmanuel Opoku is now in police custody and will be charged to court on Monday. WACOL also took Mrs. K.to the hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo expressed her gratitude to the police for their prompt response in the case and stated that WACOL will follow through as usual to ensure that justice is manifestly seen to be done.

WACOL hereby, pleads with Nigerians to report any suspected case of violence against women and children.

Together we will end the impunity of violence against women and girls that is raging our society today.