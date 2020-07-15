According to the reports via New York Times, it disclosed that a man’s decapitated, dismembered body has been found in an apartment in a luxury condominium building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

When detectives began investigating, they found the man’s torso and an electric saw nearby, two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said. The man’s head and limbs were later found in the apartment, a Police Department spokesman said.

There were several large plastic bags in the apartment, and it appeared that some effort had been made to clean up any evidence of what had happened, one law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said.

The police did not immediately identify the man, but several friends who spoke on the condition of anonymity said he was Fahim Saleh, a 33-year-old technology entrepreneur and the owner of the condo where the body was found.

The medical examiner has not officially determined the cause of death, but police were investigating the incident as a homicide, the officials said.

One of the law enforcement officials said a surveillance camera had captured video of Mr. Saleh in the building’s elevator with another person who was wearing a black suit and black mask.

Saleh was the CEO of ride-hailing motorcycle start-up, Gokada, with operations in Lagos, Nigeria.

HOT NOW