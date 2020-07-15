Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday took to his Twitter to celebrate his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo on her birthday today, July 15th.

The VP also shared some lovely photos of him his wife and family and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to our best friend… And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind. I love you. Yemi.”

According to Wikipedia, Dolapo Osinbajo was born on 15 July 1967, and grew up in Ikenne. She is a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo, the Nigerian nationalist and Yoruba Chief and his wife Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, through Awolowo’s daughter Ayodele Soyode (née Awolowo).

In 1990 she was called to the Nigerian Bar.

