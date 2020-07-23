Nigerian singer, Harrysong has shown his unhappiness towards Nigerian comedians and youths for making a joke out of the NDDC’s boss saga in the house of assembly.
He called on Nigerian youths to embark on a nationwide protest against these ridiculous acts the politicians are putting up to fool the citizens.
According to him, Nigerian youths should be on streets, agitating for a change and an explanation for the missing funds in the NDDC.
He wrote;
”this is not funny, NIGERIANS, this is the time to stand and fight. And to the president of this country Nigeria , Muhammad Buhari, pls rearrange and re-strategies, we’re in deep shit and we’re done 😡, we Dey vex o, right about now, we Dey vex”.
Watch the short video below;
