Nigerian media personnel, Daddy Freeze has joined the list of people trolling American actor, Will Smith on social media following a revelation from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitting to have an affair with August Alsina on the recent episode of the ‘Red Table Talk’.

Although Jada said that she and Will were separated at the time, but people on social media are not buying it, and they see it as disrespectful to tell the world about it.

Jada admitted that her relationship with August was exciting, adding that no one made her feel like August has “in years.”

She went on to say her relationship with August was an “entanglement” and that she and Will were actually separated at the time and it seemed as though they wouldn’t get back together. That’s when she started to get into a relationship with Alsina that eventually ended soon after

Will Smith noticeably struggled through the interview and seemed at one point like he was holding back tears.

Daddy Freeze in a tweet stated that Will Smith is a beta male and a softie.

He wrote, “Will Smith is a beta male. A softy. He’s not a mans man.. No wonder he allowed Jada to enjoy the entanglement with August Alsina. Jada is extremely manipulative in my opinion. All in the bid to chase the clout needed to sell their #RedTableTalk Americans and their madness.”