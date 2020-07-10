A Ghanaian lady identified as Akua Pearl on Facebook has advised women to reply to messages sent to them online following her own love experience on the platform.
Akua Pearl disclosed that she was contacted by a gentleman she knew from nowhere in 2016, however, despite not knowing him, she went on to respond to the message and fast-forward, the man identified as Poko Poko became the love of her life as they are now married in 2020.
See her post on Facebook;
