Nollywood Veteran actress, Joke Silva has taken to social media to share a graceful throwback photo of herself and husband and actor, Olu Jacobs.

Recall that on Saturday, July 11, Olu Jacobs celebrated his 78th birthday and his wife, Joke took to her social media page to rejoice with him as she shared photos and videos.

See also:Veteran Actress, Joke Silva celebrates her husband, Olu Jacobs on his 78th birthday (video)

The couple have been married for 31 years and are now grandparents to a baby girl.

They happened to be one of the most celebrated couples in the movie industry and an example to the younger generation as they have been together through thick and thin.

HOT NOW