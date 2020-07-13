A 25-year-old man, Yusuf Bello, has confessed to luring an 11-year-old boy to a public toilet and having sexual intercourse with him there, Punch reports

Bello said this followed his inability to control his libido after consuming a concoction he bought from an herbalist in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He claimed that the mixture was to cure his stomach ache.

“The herbalist told me that the medicine had no side effects. But some hours after I took the medication, my manhood became hard.

“I did all I could to control it, but my effort was in vain, as it kept rising. So, I went to a toilet. While I was there, I saw a boy who also wanted to use the toilet. I asked him to come in and I had anal sex with him to relieve the tension,” he added.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nassarawa State Command, Dr Muhammad Fari, said the suspect was apprehended immediately after the act.

Source: Punch

