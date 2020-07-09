A Twitter User identified as Gospel Josiah has shared a bitter story on the platform.

He disclosed that a Bride to be marriage crashed after she commented on a post on Facebook.

The post read ‘ Will you cheat on your husband if offered 10 million naira?’

The bride commented that 10 million naira was too much as she would do it for 200k.

People, who knew her persuaded her to delete the post but when she would delete it, it was too late.

Read details below;

HOT NOW