While relationship and dating has to do with true love from each partner, it however, looks like some partner have their criteria for the kind of person to date.
A lady identified as Queen Sylvanus has taken to social media to question guys who take their girlfriends out on bike and tricycles
She went on to say she doesn’t imagine how a guy without a car will go on a date with a lady.
“Guys that take their girlfriends out with keke and peep..how do u do it? Like how can u date without having ur own car,” she wrote.
HOT NOW
- Angry neighbours confront man for beating up his wife till she almost passed out (Video)
- I enjoyed watching my 4-month-old baby being defiled by her father” – Mother reveals
- My father didn’t help my acting career- Yul Edochie opens up on how RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot made him become Nollywood star
Discussion about this post