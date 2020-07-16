While relationship and dating has to do with true love from each partner, it however, looks like some partner have their criteria for the kind of person to date.

A lady identified as Queen Sylvanus has taken to social media to question guys who take their girlfriends out on bike and tricycles

She went on to say she doesn’t imagine how a guy without a car will go on a date with a lady.

“Guys that take their girlfriends out with keke and peep..how do u do it? Like how can u date without having ur own car,” she wrote.

