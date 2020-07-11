A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, sold recovered assets to his associates.

Fayose who made the allegation in a tweet on Friday, July 10, called for a full investigation into what happened to the seized properties under Magu. He said the probe by the presidential paned into the activities of the EFCC should not only be aimed at removing Magu from office, adding that loots allegedly re-looted under Magu’s watch must be re-recovered.

The former governor alleged that properties seized by EFCC were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers.

He said Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold. Fayose also stated that those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed and brought to book. Below are tweets by Fayose making the allegations against Magu:

The probe must not be just to achieve the sole aim of removing Magu from office.

Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold because most of these properties were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 10, 2020

This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement.

It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already 'relooted' must be 're-recovered' and those who 'relooted' the loots brought to book. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 10, 2020

Also, those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 10, 2020

