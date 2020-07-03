The COVID-19 disease in Nigeria is being spread by young persons between the ages of 20 and 40, the NCDC has disclosed. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the NCDC made the disclosure during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 2, The Cable reported.

He said although younger persons are spreading the virus, patients above 50 years are the highest fatality victims.

The NCDC boss stated that it was obvious that COVID-19 transmission is high among younger people in Nigeria.

“As more people are infected across the world as you might have seen, ten million. It is increasingly obvious that there is high transmission among younger people, not children but people aged between 20 and 40 are really driving the spread of this virus. But those that are bearing the brunt of it are people aged 50 and above,” he said.

He pointed out that three out of five people who die from COVID-19 are 50 years above. Ihekweazu said there was a need to protect the elderly from contracting the disease.

