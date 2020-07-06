According to reports, Embattled Nigerian-Dubai based big boy Ray Hushpuppi has hired the lawyer of late Afro-Pop artist Micheal Jackson, Mark Geragos to be the head of his legal team.

Music producer cum blogger, Samklef alleged on Instagram, saying Abbas Ramos has consulted Mark Geragos, who was the personal lawyer for late Micheal Jackson. In his words he said…..

“Mark Geragos is Hushpuppi lawyer.Former Micheal Jackson lawyer This movie go sweet pass Netflix… he might not even spend all his time.. he will work with the government. And regain his freedom. Will be giving u guys update. #samklefblogginaire.”

READ ALSO: Check out the Chicago jail where Hushpuppi is – Metropolitan Correctional Center

It seems Hushpuppi is trying every means to escape jail sentence although he has been charged and extradited to the United States. News also broke in that, Hushpuppi is serious wanted by the Russians for an alleged scam of $65M.

HOT NOW