The popular suspected Nigerian fraudsters Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and his cohort, Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr Woodberry has been extradited to the United States.

The Dubai police confirmed the new development on their official page on Instagram. FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray showed immense appreciation to the Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the Nigerian suspects who were accused of successfully defrauding millions of their victims in multiple money-laundering and cyber crimes.

The @Dubaipolicehq Instagram post read;