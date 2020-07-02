The popular suspected Nigerian fraudsters Ramon Igbalode Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi and his cohort, Olalekan Jacon Ponle a.k.a Mr Woodberry has been extradited to the United States.
The Dubai police confirmed the new development on their official page on Instagram. FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray showed immense appreciation to the Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the Nigerian suspects who were accused of successfully defrauding millions of their victims in multiple money-laundering and cyber crimes.
The @Dubaipolicehq Instagram post read;
The Director of the Federatal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray has praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented bu the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the recent arrest of Raymod Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” and Olalekan Jacon Ponle aka “Woodberry” who were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2”.
Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple-cybercrimes, to the United States.
