Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made new revelations about popular Instagram celebrities, Hushpuppi and Woodberry. In her words, she revealed the two celebrities who are currently in FBI’s custody are Gay even though Hushpuppi has his wife.
She revealed that Hushpuppi is bisexual as he often has sex with his male partner, Woodberry.
See her post below:
He was a bisexual man who had a wife and also had male intercourse with Woodberry regularly meaning he was GAY. Olalekan Ponle was the boss of the whole operation
Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai on June 10 alongside 11 associates in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’.
