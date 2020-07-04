Hushpuppi may have helped PDP leaders in laundering money, APC accuses PDP party members.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday called for an investigation into reports linking internet fraudster Ramon Abbas known, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“The EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring,” APC said in a statement by its spokesman Yekini Nabena.
“That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and ‘Hushpuppi’s’ affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.”
Dubai Police after their investigation said the gang was responsible for Dh1.6 billion (about N169 billion) fraud involving over 1.9 million victims. Items worth N15.845 billion (Dh 150 million) were also seized.
13 luxury cars worth N2. 640 billion (Dh 25 million), 21 laptops, 47 smartphones, 15 memory storage devices, 5 external hard drives, and 800, 000 emails of potential victims were also recovered from the gang.
United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday disclosed that Hushpuppi conspired to defraud an English Premier League club of $124 million.
Nabena argues that the reports linking Hushpuppi to the PDP were not coincidences.
The APC spokesman challenged the PDP to mention the ‘services’ that Hushpuppi rendered to them.
“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do the same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them,” Nabena said.
HOT NOW
- COVID-19: Couple attacked for whistle blowing on party goers in Ikorodu
- Bobrisky’s boyfriend buys him a brand new car for keeping their relationship secret (Video)
- Kanu Nwankwo and wife, Amara shower love on each other as they celebrate 17 years anniversary
Discussion about this post