Hushpuppi may have helped PDP leaders in laundering money, APC accuses PDP party members.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday called for an investigation into reports linking internet fraudster Ramon Abbas known, popularly known as Hushpuppi, to chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring,” APC said in a statement by its spokesman Yekini Nabena.

“That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and ‘Hushpuppi’s’ affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.”