Music executive, Bizzle Osikoya has weighed in on Hushpuppi’s arrest and called him the hardest fraudster that ever lived.

Bizzle on his twitter account on Saturday opined that the embattled Nigerian big boy, Ramoni Abass Igbalodely lived a short but affluent life and got his wish of being one of the famous men on earth in the space of 5years.

Hushpuppi whose reign was shortlived but emphatic was nabbed by the Dubai authorities on June 10, 2020 before getting extradited to face fraud charges in the United States is America.

Bizzle wrote:

