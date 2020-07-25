Nigerians have reacted to the now-infamous clip that saw billionaire wife, Regina Daniels angrily pushed her staff into a swimming pool.

It was a nervy moment to behold as Nollywood actress Regina Daniels pushed a domestic worker into a swimming pool during what has been judged as a minor argument.

Although the video was recorded during her baby shower and some people suggested ‘pregnancy hormones’ caused Regina’s action, others frowned at the video and deemed she was inhumane to her domestic staff who might have been older than her.

One social media user commented’

Hustle ooo…make one small gal wey u senior no de push u inside water .

Read other reactions below ;

Immortal Joseph wrote ;

This is another form of domestic violence, but nobody will talk because she’s a celebrity, one day when things don’t go her way, she will just stab one of her domestic worker with a knife out of anger.

Grace wrote ;

This could be said to be attempted murder madam regina

just thank god the girl doesn’t know this in d constitution

lemme be going what do i know ?

when govt don’t want me to finsh school and know the complete story on that page of d constitution.

Adolf wrote ;

Pushing someone inside the pool can be tried in the law court for attempted murder in a responsible country. No excuse for that madness can she do that to her sister?

Wesley wrote ;

It’s happening… When u marry a kid who hasn’t got some trainings ,boom!!! This happens. Keee person own picking cus u done born . Junior witch

