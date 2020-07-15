Nollywood veteran actor Segun Arinze in a recent statement via his Instagram handle has revealed that he developed phobia for swimming from a young age after he almost drowned.
In order to overcome the fear, the actor was advised by actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, to practice swimming.
In a video post online, Segun Arinze could be seen swimming in the pool but appeared terrified.
He wrote: “When I was a young boy i tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play. Ever since I had a terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted I overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo. See fear!”.
When i was a young boy i tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play. Ever since i had terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted i overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo 🤣🤣😂🤣see fear! Thanks to @fredoamata @belindaeffah @megastar_magazine @koffithaguru and my co-learner @ogeokoye for the motivations. It's never too late to learn. #swim #overcomefear
