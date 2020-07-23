Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, a.k.a Bobrisky, the popular controversial cross-dresser has formally listed his achievements for the admiration of his Instagram followers.
According to the self-acclaimed male barbie, his net worth is close to a billionaire’s, he owns 3 luxury cars, a mansion in Lekki, 3 serious boyfriends, and 7 unserious ones.
Sharing a stunning new photo of himself, he wrote;
“She is Bobrisky
She is fucking beautiful
She stylish
Her net worth is close to a BILLIONAIRE
She own three luxury cars
She is 28yrs
Her mansion is in lekki
She has over 3 serious boyfriends and 7 unserious ones.
BOBRISKY 🔥🔥🔥”
