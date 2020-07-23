Sharing a stunning new photo of himself, he wrote;

“She is Bobrisky

She is fucking beautiful

She stylish

Her net worth is close to a BILLIONAIRE

She own three luxury cars

She is 28yrs

Her mansion is in lekki

She has over 3 serious boyfriends and 7 unserious ones.

BOBRISKY 🔥🔥🔥”

HOT NOW