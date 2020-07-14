A Nigerian lady identified as BabyFire recently took to her twitter handle to express her desire to become billionaire Ned Nwoko‘s sixth wife, claiming that she is also a virgin.

Recall that Ned Nwoko in an interview a few days ago surprised Nigerians after he revealed that Regina Daniels was a virgin when he married her. He also added that he married all his wives as virgins.

Following his statement, Nigerians took to social media to react as some dropped funny and shocking comments.

Well, Baby Fire in her statement has called on Ned Nwoko to come and marry her because she is also a virgin.

She wrote, “Let it be known far and wide that I too am a virgin and I await him to come take me as 6th wife.”

See her post below;

