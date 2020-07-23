Popular Nollywood actor and movie director, Kunle Afolayan recently took to Instagram to flaunt his vintage convertible 1929 Mercedes-Benz-Gazelle car on social media.

Kunle took to his Instagram page to share photos of the vintage car and expressed his love for vintage and ancient cars.

He went on to refer to himself as an old soul with a vintage mind.

In his words;

“I am an old soul, vintage mind, classic blood in contemporary body.

