The talented beautiful Nollywood actress Mercy johnson in a new social media post has revealed how stubborn she could be. She further jokingly emphasized how her husband is all fed up with her drama.

She did this sharing loved up pictures of herself and her husband Prince Odiokoje. Along with the picture is a video she posted where she tried hard to make her husband take a pose for the camera. As we all know, girls don’t get tired of taking pictures but her seemingly Camera-shy husband was the one who managed to make her understand that they have taken enough shots.

She posted the photos and videos with the cation below:

dey hear word? No oooo😅😅😅 @princeodiokojie don tire for my wahala1😅😅🙈🙈 P/S that our hair cut went well oooo…. Happy New Week everyone, may it be filled with smiles and laughter and many wins💗💗

See the video;

HOT NOW