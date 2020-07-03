Curvy controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing was recently spotted engaging in a physical fight with a driver who bashed her car. The video went viral and the actress later took to Instagram to speak on the matter. She said the man wanted to beat her as he beats his wife so she came down and “beat craze comot for him head.”

She said being a celebrity does not make her a fool and that she is only human, just like everyone else. She took to her social media page to clear the air about mixing up her celebrity status with her personality.

In her words “The world will put you in a box with that tag CELEBRITY*** So cus Ide show for ur screen I don turn Demi god? Person go jam my car I go kiss am drive off? Pls take the celebrity I am Nkechi Blessing Sunday a ordinary human being like you,anybody wey do anyhow,go see anyhow✌️ I am Real like that…Shout out to the boys in my HOOD🙌🏻 Phone case @rubyluxurious 🌸🌸… Nails @luchibeautyplace😍😍”

In a post that was later deleted on her page, the actress posted a video of the man who had hit her car. In the video, we could see the man threatening to beat the hell out of her if she dared to step out of the car. She made a call asking some people to come to the spot.

In her words “I beat craze comot for hin body …now my car is badly damaged because of this idiot”

HOT NOW