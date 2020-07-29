Love they say is a beautiful thing but the question is how many people can remain in a long time relationship with hope of getting married.

Well, a similar drama played out between a Ghanaian man and is girlfriend.

The Ghanaian man left many social media users pleasantly surprised when he revealed he was set to marry his bae after 13 years of dating.

Bannerman who is a Master of Ceremony shared before and after photos with his sweetheart and internet users can’t get over their amazing transformation together.

13 years of relationship , finally sealing the deal on the 1st Of August , 2020

Love actually exists ,my people pic.twitter.com/JDk3wchXYy — George Bannerman(MC) (@georgebannerma1) July 28, 2020

There have been different reactions following his announcement with many congratulating them.

See reactions below;

This would have been me and my ex but Yahoo boys make her dey reason say I no dey try😭😭.. She left after 10yrs, God come answer my prayer and open way Las Las🙏. We move sha🚶🚶🚶🚶 — Just call me OBEHI😎 (@Call_Me_Swanky) July 28, 2020

“Leave him after 5 years” “he probably isn’t serious with u after 6 yrs” “u played yourself by waiting that long”

But another thing is u might take the risk and wait, then get walked out on.

Life will never be balanced — addy❤️ (@adaora_md) July 28, 2020

13 years?😳😳… You two deserve my respect, I salute. — Kaycee Tartu (@iamkayceetartu) July 28, 2020

Maybe at some point they broke up and went their separate ways, atleast got some other fresh breath…and then got back together. Which helped both to grown stronger and have more love n respect for each other.Stood the test of time⌚.Any which way, their story is a motivation — Unpopular Pretty 🇩🇪🇳🇬 (@DeutschGirlJ) July 28, 2020

