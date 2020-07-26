American rapper and business mogul, Kanye West in a recent statement via social media has tendered a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian following a number of comments he made public via his Twitter handle.

Kanye wrote on Saturday, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Recall that, Kanye during his presidential rally in South Carolina told his audience that he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North.

He also said he has been trying to divorce Kim, making along a series of allegations about the reality star.

