While many of his fans have been worried about his silence on social media, YBNL label boss, Olamide has come out to reveal the reason behind it.

Olamide in a short tweet via his Twitter handle stressed that he didn’t forget his password as many of his concerned fans thought.

He, however, added that he has been working on his next album titled ‘YBNL Mafia.

And according to him, the album is near completion and it could be out anytime soon.

Olamide wrote, “didn’t forget my password lol. I’ve been in the kitchen ema foh eshima gbor mi si. Album 95% ready #YBNLMafia”

Going by the title of the album, it could be another group album, which could include all YBNL stars.

Following this announcement, Baddoo fans have taken to Twitter to disclose they can’t wait for the release of the album.

