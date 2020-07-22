Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley seems to be pouring out his mind lately on social media.
Recall that Naira Marley in. a recent post had said that his lifestyle on social media is not the same as he is offline.
See also: If u have a crush on me ignore what i post online, I am not the same offline – Naira Marley
Well, Naira Marley in a latest tweet via his Twitter handle has revealed that he doesn’t do drugs as he only smoke weeds.
He wrote, “I don’t do drugs I just smoke weed.”
In another tweet, he wrote, “It’s a very strange thing when u make nature illegal.”
HOT NOW
- Regina Daniels looks different in new photos
- BBNaija: Growing up as orphan was very tough- Nengi tells her sad story
- BBNaija2020: Nengi admits Ozo is handsome as she flaunts her ‘asset’ for him (Video)
Discussion about this post