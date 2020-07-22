Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley seems to be pouring out his mind lately on social media.

Recall that Naira Marley in. a recent post had said that his lifestyle on social media is not the same as he is offline.

Well, Naira Marley in a latest tweet via his Twitter handle has revealed that he doesn’t do drugs as he only smoke weeds.

He wrote, “I don’t do drugs I just smoke weed.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “It’s a very strange thing when u make nature illegal.”

