Popular Instagram comedian, Josh Alfred Chibuike, better known as Josh2Funny has made it to a top France newspaper Courrierinter. The social media sensation revealed that he doesn’t understand what they wrote about him but he feels good being there.

He shared a screenshot of the page where he was featured and wrote; “ALL THE WAY FROM PARIS, @COURRIERINTER I DON’T KNOW WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT ME BUT IT FEELS GOOD TO BE IN A FRENCH NEWS, GOD IS GOOD, AFRICA TO THE WORLD”

