According to the singer, she would be cool with any side chic her husband gets as long as she gets to be the number one. Although, she opines that the conversations have to be had first before such she permits it.
HOT NOW
- Nigerians blast Sophie Alakija for her ‘romantic’ birthday message to Wizkid -See what she wrote
- After my credit card, my s*x toys are one of the things I can’t live without – Actress Juliet Ibrahim | Video
- I was shot on purpose by my fellow soldier for killing too many Boko Haram- Ex-Sniper Soldier narrates the story of how he was betrayed
Discussion about this post