Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has revealed how she doesn’t mind sharing a side chick with her husband. In a session with Simi revealed she why she doesn’t care if her husband has a side chic.

According to the singer, she would be cool with any side chic her husband gets as long as she gets to be the number one. Although, she opines that the conversations have to be had first before such she permits it.

HOT NOW