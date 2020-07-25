There have been controversies amongst fans and even some housemates about the relationship between the two favorites of the BBnaija show, Ozo, and Nengi.

Earlier, we reported how another popular female housemate, Dorathy had to clear up matters between her the and handsome Ozo making it clear Ozo would have to make his feelings clear about her or there would be nothing between as she is tired of the looks she is getting from other housemates due to their seeming closeness.

Read Also: ‘Leave me alone’- BBNaija’s Dorathy tells Ozo why they cannot be together, pushes him to Nengi

In a video that shows Ozo and Nengi together alone, the young handsome housemate declared his true feelings to Nengi.

He says “I fancy you, not like you”, but what does that mean?

Even though Nengi was able to take the news without any reaction, but do you think Nengi will give him up?

HOT NOW