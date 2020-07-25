There have been controversies amongst fans and even some housemates about the relationship between the two favorites of the BBnaija show, Ozo, and Nengi.
Earlier, we reported how another popular female housemate, Dorathy had to clear up matters between her the and handsome Ozo making it clear Ozo would have to make his feelings clear about her or there would be nothing between as she is tired of the looks she is getting from other housemates due to their seeming closeness.
Read Also: ‘Leave me alone’- BBNaija’s Dorathy tells Ozo why they cannot be together, pushes him to Nengi
In a video that shows Ozo and Nengi together alone, the young handsome housemate declared his true feelings to Nengi.
He says “I fancy you, not like you”, but what does that mean?
Even though Nengi was able to take the news without any reaction, but do you think Nengi will give him up?
View this post on Instagram
Looks like Ozo finally tells Nengi what he truly feels. He says “I fancy you, not like you”, but what does that mean? 🤔 Do you think Nengi will give him up? ● ● #ad Yepppiiii…. @patop_empire 2 years anniversary celebrations today. Follow @patop_empire now to get ■ Free delivery from any part of Nigeria on all items you get from 5k upwards ■ Free Gifts products on all items above 10k ■ Promo is available on all Products ■ Pay for 3 busy sculpting sessions and get one free Just DM @patop_empire for more goodies . . . . . . . . . #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaijablog #BBNaijaLiveBlog #bbnaija
HOT NOW
- #BBNaija: Moment Nengi twerked for housemates (video)
- DJ Cuppy asks her father for keys to house in Monaco as she gets bored of staying in UK
- Regina Daniels angrily pushes domestic worker into swimming pool for arguing with her (Watch video)
Discussion about this post