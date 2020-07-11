Regina Daniels‘ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko in a recent statement disclosed that he will still father more children as he has not yet reached his target.

Ned Nwoko made this known during his son’s naming ceremony which had top Nollywood stars like Francis Duru, Segun Arinze Oge Okoye and others in attendance.

“My little boy is bearing my middle name, Munir. It means light. It is an Islamic name and I am a Muslim. I am still very young, I have my target when it comes to child-bearing and I have not reached my target yet.

“God speaks through man. So when the time comes, you will know. Regina is a lovely woman, patient, easy-going, homely, disciplined, and peaceful”, Nwoko said.

With this statement, it is an indication that Regina Daniels is only just starting.

HOT NOW