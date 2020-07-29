Nigerian controversial cross-dresser Bobrisky has issued warning to those hating and shading him on social media as he reveals how he will deal with them.

Bobrisky made this known via a video on Instagram where he revealed he is ready for any one that wants to troll him or come to him with a negative vibe.

According to Bobrisky, he has two gender which is female and male, he will be showing trolls any side they wish to see.

He urged them to bring business to his table and if they try to bring something else he would attack and deal with them.

Watch video of Bobrisky addressing his haters below:

Read also: I can’t wait that long – reactions as Ghanaian man is set to marry girlfriend after 13 years