Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has been pushing her yet to be released album ”Original Copy.”

While fans are anticipating the release of the album, it looks like DJ Cuppy is creating what looks like a controversy ahead of the new album.

This comes as Cuppy in a latest tweet wrote, “I hope when my ex hears my Album, he has a MELTDOWN.”

However, she didn’t mention the name of the ex she was referring to.

In another report, DJ Cuppy recently shared the art work of her album.

See below;

She also revealed she featured 14 artistes on the album.

DJ Cuppy wrote, “14 different artists on this Album… Your girl really finish work o!”

