The 25-year-old entrepreneur claims she is single and she could only satisfy her sexual urge through masturbation.

Aisha equally professed her love for the veteran Nigerian artiste 2Baba.so much and she is in the house for the prize money.

This adventurous young woman considers herself a great team player who gets along with people. She relies on a healthy diet and is God-fearing.

When asked the words she lives by, she said “Never give up. You never know what might happen. Keep trying and keep pushing.”

