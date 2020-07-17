Nigerian controversial artiste, Naira Marley has dropped a tweet that calls for concern as he makes a new resolution.

Naira Marley disclosed he would no longer stress himself with people who don’t deserve to be issues in his life.

“From now on I refuse to stress myself with people who don’t even deserve to be an issue in my life,” he wrote.

From now on I refuse to stress myself with people who don’t even deserve to be an issue in my life — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 16, 2020

In an earlier statement, he wrote on Twitter, ‘From now on I refuse to stress myself out about things I cannot control or change.’

The reason for Naira Marley’s tweet, however, remains unknown.

In another report, some fans have questioned why Naira Marley didn’t celebrate Wizkid on his birthday.

Aside Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage also didn’t post any message on her social media handles to celebrate the Star Boy at 30.

