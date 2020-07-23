Media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement via her social media handle has disclosed that she respects people who have been married for 10 years and more.

She, however, disclosed that she believed marriage should have an expiry date and subject to renewal.

Toke Makinwa wrote on Twitter;

Each time I see people who’ve been married for 10 years and more, I can’t lie I respect them BIG, for holding it together and not losing it, it is a lot of work and I wish many people were more honest about that journey.

I think marriage should have an expiry and subject to renewal clause after a certain number of years, like the way we renew agreements, people should be allowed to look back on time out in, grade themselves and hit the renewal button if they can still stand each other.

Will you still choose your partner after 10 years if you could renew/ your agreements or will you be like nahhhhhhhhhh

It’s like family, if you could trade your siblings after a while will you or are you picking the same people in your life? Deep thoughts.”

