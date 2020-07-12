Charismatic Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has disclosed that despite her size, she still exercises and tries to keep fit and doesn’t bend to societal pressure people of her size gets because she has a ‘thick skin’ and only does what suites her.

In an interview with Punch News, the actress and movie producer has opened up that she does not want to be fat and unhealthy.

Although Eniola is someone who has always been proud of being a plus-size and never allowed her size to slow down her style, she has disclosed that her goal is to remain chubby, sexy, and healthy.

When asked if and why she wants to lose weight, the 42-year-old said “I didn’t initially decide to go on a weight loss journey; it chose me. It all started when I put up a post a while back about weight loss companies using slim people to promote their products and services. I told them to use me if truly their products work. A lot of them picked up the challenge but I was able to settle with the ‘deshapeables’. I decided to work with them because I like their plan and I hope it would work. “

The dark-skinned movie goddess also mentioned that if she is not scared if her weight loss would affect her fame. According to her, she does not plan to go slim. In her words “In fairness, I really can’t tell if losing weight would help my brand because with or without losing weight, I’m Eniola Badmus. If this works, people would just see the new body on me. However, it’s not going to be a total transformation because I still want to be a chubby girl; not slim. The goal is to be chubby but sexier. Maybe like losing three sizes. People should not think that I would be a shadow of who they know. I’m only doing this because I want to. No matter how much we shout about body positivity, one would still have to be on a diet. One would have to watch what one eats and exercise.”

She also said “I don’t want to be plus-size and unhealthy. I might not work-out like fitness enthusiasts but I try to keep fit. For clarity’s sake, I didn’t and don’t bend to societal pressure. I have very thick skin and like to do whatever suites me at any particular time. The idea is to see what I would look like afterward. There are some clothes I feel like wearing but can’t wear them till I lose weight. I still belong to the ‘fat girls association”