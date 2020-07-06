Embattled Nigerian singer, D’banj, who was accused of rape has revealed that he would be using money from his lawsuit against his accuser to help real rape victims.

Recall Dbanj through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has slammed a libel suit of N1.5 billion naira on the Ms. Seyitan, a lady who had accused him of rape.

Taking to social media, the singer also pointed out he has always respected women and spoken against rape and their harassment.

D’banj made this known after a video of him from 2017 showed the moment he halted his performance to rescue a lady in distress.

The singer also shared that from the money, he would be doing a massive giveaway.

